Kazakhstan reveals key spending priorities for 2027

According to the minister, the draft budget was developed in line with the Budget Code and the country’s socioeconomic development forecast through 2030.

For 2027, Kazakhstan projects budget revenues of 25.4 trillion tenge and expenditures of 30.2 trillion tenge, with a planned deficit of 4.6 trillion tenge, or 2.3% of GDP.

“In 2027, 6.9 trillion tenge will be allocated to social assistance and social security, while healthcare will receive 2.5 trillion tenge to fund guaranteed free medical services, medicines, and health insurance,” Takiyev said.

The Government also plans to allocate 60.4 billion tenge to scientific research projects in 2027, up 18.4 billion tenge from 2026.

Regional development is another key priority, with around 7.4 trillion tenge, or nearly a quarter of the annual budget, allocated to this area.

The funds will primarily go toward improving social and public utility infrastructure to enhance living standards.

Meanwhile, 3.7 trillion tenge has been earmarked for the real sector of the economy in 2027, with most of the funding directed toward transport infrastructure, agriculture, industry, entrepreneurship, and digital development.

“Another priority is security, public administration, and reserves, for which 4.9 trillion tenge has been allocated in 2027. The largest share, 3.3 trillion tenge, will go to law enforcement and security agencies, while 787 billion tenge is earmarked for public administration,” the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin had presented Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development forecast for 2027–2029 during a plenary session of the Qurultay.