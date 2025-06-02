Kazakhstan reveals area of sown agricultural crops in 2025 sowing season

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 4.9 million hectares were sown in Akmola region, 273,400 hectares - in Almaty region, 509,000 hectares - in Aktobe region, 488,600 hectares in East Kazakhstan region, 328,900 hectares in Zhambyl region, 345,100 hectares in West Kazakhstan region, over 1 million hectares in Karaganda region, 4.7 million hectares in Kostanay region, 1.2 million hectares in Pavlodar region, 3.5 million hectares in the North Kazakhstan region, 520,700 hectares in Turkistan region, 373,700 hectares in Zhetysu region, and 618,100 hectares in Abai region.

More than 14.3 million hectares of farmland were sown with grain, 880,800 hectares - with fodder crops, 119,200 hectares - with vegetables, 115,000 hectares - with potatoes, 85,100 hectares - with cucurbits, 3.1 million hectares - with oilseeds, 141,600 hectares - with cotton, 17,800 hectares - with sugar beets, and 91,700 hectares - with rice.

Farmers signed contracts for the supply of more than 1.1 million tons of mineral fertilizers, with 976,900 tons already shipped.

The sowing campaign is underway in all regions of the country, the ministry says.