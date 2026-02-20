Kazakhstan reports decline in cases of 37 infections in 2025

According to Sarkhat Beissenova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Committee, 2025 saw no cases of 19 infectious diseases, including plague, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, cholera, typhoid fever, paratyphoid fever, registered among the population thanks to preventive and anti-epidemic measures carried out. “There was a reduction in cases of 37 infections, including whooping cough by 7.8-fold, measles – 6.8-fold, viral hepatitis A – 2.5-fold, coronavirus infection – 2.2-fold, acute intestinal infections – 6 precent,” he added.

The speaker said the SARS and flu season is in full swing, noting that the country reports 4-5 million cases of SARS and up to 2,000 flu cases from September to April each year.

Since the outset of the 2025-2026 season, flu cases have dropped 13 percent nationwide compared to last season. The country has recorded 3,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu, of which 2,967 are A (H3N2) variant flu, 53 - A (H1N1), and seven – flu type B.

2,272,739 people have received flu vaccines in Kazakhstan, representing 11.13 percent of the country’s total population.

The current season saw the outbreak of SARS peak in last November with the number of infected individuals exceeding one million, skyrocketing from up to 500,000-600,000 cases in September and October.

SARS cases dropped to up to 600,000 since November peak, while falling to over 400,000 cases toward the end of January.

Beissenova reported that the latest monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 variant circulation in Kazakhstan found three sub-variants of Omicron, with XFG.3 accounting for 75 percent of infections, and XFG.3.1 XFG.6 for 12.5 percent each, which, according to her, are less severe.

It is worth noting that only six cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since early 2026, marking a 16.3-fold decline year on year.

