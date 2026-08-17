Kazakhstan reports 7.7% rise in fixed capital investment in seven months

The strongest growth in investment activity was recorded in Ulytau region, where investment increased by 94.4 percent. Investment also rose by 56.4 percent in Zhambyl region and 37.5 percent in Turkistan region.

Significant growth was also reported in Almaty region (16.4%), Abai region (16.1%), West Kazakhstan region (13.3%) and Pavlodar region (11.9%).

At the same time, investment declined in several regions. The sharpest decrease was recorded in Zhetysu region, where investment fell by 24.5 percent. Investment dropped by 14 percent in Shymkent, 10.4 percent in Karaganda region and 4.5 percent in Mangystau region.

Astana accounted for 11.3 percent of total fixed capital investment, while Almaty accounted for 10.8 percent.

According to the Statistics Bureau, large and medium-sized enterprises accounted for around half of all investment.

In terms of the technological structure of investment, 62.1 percent went toward construction and major repairs of buildings and structures. Another 33.6 percent was spent on machinery, equipment and vehicles.

Companies’ own funds remained the main source of financing, accounting for 67.7 percent, or 7.8 trillion tenge.

Budget funding accounted for 14 percent of total investment. However, the volume of budget-funded investment declined by 32 percent compared with January-July 2025.

Another 5.6 percent of investment was financed through bank loans, while 12.7 percent came from other borrowed funds, including 3 percent from non-resident sources.

The industrial sector received the largest share of investment, accounting for 41.6 percent of total fixed-capital investment.

Manufacturing accounted for 14.7 percent of total investment, while mining accounted for 14 percent.

Other major sectors included real estate operations at 18.6 percent, transport and warehousing at 17 percent, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries at 5.7 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s foreign trade was up 7.2 percent in the first half of the year.