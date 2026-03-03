Kazakhstan reiterates adherence to diplomatic means in resolving conflicts

Bakayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s position of non-interference in the affairs of third states.

Kazakhstan is taking a neutral stance in this case, not siding with Iran or the attacked nations. We want to ensure that such military conflicts do not happen. Should they arise, their resolution should be handled by the parties at the diplomatic table, he said.

The foreign minister said that Kazakhstan calls for and adheres to the position that such conflicts should be resolved in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

After being asked whether Kazakhstan is ready to serve as a venue for such talks, Bakayev said: “If the parties request, the country has such experience.” He added that Kazakhstan once served as a platform for talks on Iran.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is preparing a plan to evacuate its nationals from Iran through neighboring countries.