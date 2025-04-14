Kazakhstan recovers assets worth 610bln tenge

The Commission heard a report on the work of the Returned Asset Management Company LLP.

According to the report, assets amounting to 610 billion tenge which include 506 billion tenge of cash and property worth over 103 billion tenge, have been returned to Kazakhstan. The Special State Fund has allocated funds for the implementation of 280 social projects in education, healthcare, sport, social protection spheres, as well as for the modernization of utilities infrastructure.

Following the regular meeting, the Commission approved the conclusion of a number of agreements on voluntary return of the illegally acquired assets. The Special State Fund will receive additional 150 billion tenge.

10.5 billion tenge will be invested in Kazakhstan’s economy.

As it was reported, over 17 billion tenge from returned assets will be spent on a new stadium construction in Astana.