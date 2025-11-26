Kazakhstan reaffirms openness to greater collaboration with Al Jazeera

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects for cooperation in the media sphere. The meeting highlighted the importance of engagement with foreign broadcasting institutions that play a significant role in shaping the global information agenda.

Chairman Smadiyarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to expanding collaboration with Al Jazeera and expressed interest in enhancing joint initiatives aimed at raising international awareness of the country’s socio-economic development and foreign-policy priorities.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to maintain a mutually beneficial dialogue and explore potential avenues for further cooperation.

