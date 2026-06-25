Kazakhstan ready to expand exports to XUAR – Zhumangarin

A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin is attending the event.

In his remarks, Zhumangarin noted that over the years of its existence, the exposition had turned into a prestigious platform for strengthening trade and economic cooperation, development of business contacts and promotion of mutually beneficial initiatives among Eurasian countries.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbekov / Kazinform

He said that Kazakhstan and China are bound by comprehensive strategic partnership relations consistently strengthened through the efforts of two countries’ presidents - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

“Today, China is one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners. Despite challenges in the global economy, bilateral trade turnover continues to show steady positive growth. This clearly demonstrates the high complementarity of our economies and the effectiveness of joint efforts to expand trade relations,” he said.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbekov / Kazinform

According to him, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region plays a special role in the development of bilateral cooperation.

“For Kazakhstan, Xinjiang (XUAR) is not only the closest neighbor but also an important gateway to the vast Chinese market. For many years, the region has served as a key hub for cross-border trade, logistics, and industrial cooperation between the two countries. Major transport and trade routes from Kazakhstan to China pass through Xinjiang, along with corridors that enable transit shipments between Asia and Europe,” he noted.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbekov / Kazinform

Zhumangarin highlighted that trade-economic ties between Kazakhstan and XUAR continue to develop dynamically: mutual trade volumes are growing, the range of supplied products is being expanded, and contacts between regions and business communities are being strengthened.

He said that Kazakhstan gives special attention to the expansion of the export of home-produced goods to the markets of XUAR.

“Kazakhstan is ready to expand the exports of high-quality agricultural, food, metallurgical, chemical and other products, that are in demand in China,” said Zhumangarin.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbekov / Kazinform

He emphasized that the EXPO China-Eurasia provides unique opportunities for establishing new direct contacts, search for reliable partners and launch of promising projects, capable of giving additional impetus to the development of trade-economic relations between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that the results of the current exhibition will contribute to further deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan, Xinjiang (XUAR), and the People’s Republic of China as a whole.

The China-Eurasia EXPO is one of the largest international platforms in the region. Its history dates back to 2010, when, with the approval of China’s central government, the Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Fair was transformed into the China-Eurasia exhibition. The first expo was held in 2011, and since 2014 the event has been organized once every two years.

Today, the China–Eurasia EXPO serves as an important venue for developing international cooperation, strengthening ties among Eurasian countries, and promoting the initiatives of the Silk Road Economic Belt.