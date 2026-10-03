Kazakhstan ready for large-scale AI rollout, PM Bektenov says

"For the first time, the protection of citizens' digital rights has been enshrined at the constitutional level. The Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence have been adopted, and the Digital Qazaqstan strategy is being implemented," Bektenov said.

According to the prime minister, the Digital Nomad residency program has already received more than 1,500 applications from IT professionals from 30 countries, while a separate program for strategic investors is being launched.

Bektenov noted that access to data and computing resources is becoming increasingly important, which is why Kazakhstan is accelerating the development of its digital infrastructure.

"The Data Center Valley megaproject is currently under active construction. It will become the largest data center campus in Central Asia with an energy capacity of up to 1 gigawatt," he said.

He named NVIDIA as the project's key partner, adding that Kazakhstan remains open to cooperation with other leading global technology companies. "These data centers will provide the foundation for the development of artificial intelligence, cloud services, scientific research, and new digital industries," Bektenov said.

The project will also apply cloud-first principles and a data embassy mechanism. Bektenov has previously described data embassies as a way for foreign governments to host digital assets in Kazakhstan while retaining full legal sovereignty over them.

Data Center Valley is being built in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, together with U.S.-based Firebird, whose key partner is NVIDIA. In June, Bektenov told a joint session of parliament that a 125 MW facility would come online in the first half of 2027, with a second facility of the same capacity to follow in 2028.

The prime minister also highlighted Alatau City, another flagship project planned as a fully digital city. The most advanced solutions will be introduced there first and later scaled to other regions of the country.

According to Bektenov, AI technologies are being widely integrated into the real economy, with enterprises already using autonomous machinery, unmanned aerial vehicles and industrial robots.

"Construction has begun on KazBot, Kazakhstan's first complex for the production of robotic systems. Drone logistics has also been developed for the delivery of goods and medicines," he said, adding that the next stage is the large-scale deployment of technologies that have already proven effective.

Earlier, Qazinform reported former Austrian Chancellor Kurz praised Kazakhstan's AI and digital push.