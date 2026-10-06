Kazakhstan ratifies European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters

"The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters,'" the Akorda statement said.

The text of the law will be published in the press.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan’s Qurultay ratified the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters. The draft law was presented to the Qurultay by Deputy Prosecutor General Galymzhan Koigeldiyev.