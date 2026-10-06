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    Kazakhstan ratifies European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters

    20:09, 6 October 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, the Akorda press service says, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Akorda Presidential Palace
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    "The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters,'" the Akorda statement said.

    The text of the law will be published in the press.

    As written earlier, Kazakhstan’s Qurultay ratified the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters. The draft law was presented to the Qurultay by Deputy Prosecutor General Galymzhan Koigeldiyev.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice Kazakhstan and Europe Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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