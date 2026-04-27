Kazakhstan ratifies CIS agreement on radiation data exchange

The text of the law will be officially published in the press.

The agreement was signed on June 8, 2023, in Sochi. It provides for the exchange, analysis, and forecasting of radiation monitoring data among CIS member states.

Under the framework of information cooperation, the authorized bodies of the parties will ensure:

systematic exchange of monitoring data;

reliability of transmitted information;

advance notification in case of inability to transmit data due to unforeseen circumstances;

use of received information strictly within the scope of the agreement.



At the same time, the agreement applies only to data from the state radiation monitoring system and does not extend to information related to the monitoring of nuclear energy facilities.

In addition, a unified procedure for data exchange will be developed and approved by the CIS Commission on the Peaceful Use of Atomic Energy. The document will define the scope, formats, and timelines for data transmission and archiving, as well as the rules for data exchange and the contact details of authorized bodies.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to enhance nuclear and radiation safety and strengthen cooperation among CIS countries in this area.





