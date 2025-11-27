Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime

The agreement on cooperation in combating crime was signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat, as part of the Kazakh President’s state visit to Turkmenistan.

The document provides a regulatory-legal framework for an effective interaction and encompasses a wide range of modern threats, including:

Organized crime, terrorism, and extremism (including their financing)

Corruption-related and economic crimes

Cybercrimes

Opportunity to expand cooperation in combating other types of crimes

Cooperation is achieved through:

Execution of mutual requests.

Exchange of operational-search and forensic information.

Exchange of experience and specialists, as well as assistance in training and professional development of employees of law enforcement agencies.

The document ensures both operational interaction and development of professional competencies.

