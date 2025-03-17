РУ
Kazakhstan ratifies treaty with Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

19:43, 17 March 2025

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Treaty between Kazakhstan and Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, the press service of Akorda reports.

Akorda
Photo credit: Kazinform

The text of the law is to be published in the press.

Earlier it was reported that deputies of the Kazakh Senate had ratified the draft law of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Treaty between Kazakhstan and Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. 

