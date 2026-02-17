EN
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with OPEC Fund on private sector financing

    18:26, 17 February 2026

    The Head of State on Tuesday signed a law ratifying the Framework Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the OPEC Fund for International Development on the Organization of Private Sector Operations, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The text of the law will be published in the press soon.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani senators have ratified the Framework Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the OPEC Fund for International Development on the Organization of Private Sector Operations. 

    According to senator Zakirzhan Kuziyev, the document forms a stable and transparent framework for attraction of loans, guarantees and other financial instruments of the Fund.

