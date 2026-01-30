Kazakhstan ranks among top three sunflower meal suppliers to EU

The Agriculture Ministry said that the document provides for the procurement of oil and fat products worth at least 5 million US dollars from Kazakhstan, marking a key step in bolstering trade-economic ties between Kazakhstan and the EU.

According to the Association’s Chairman Yadykar Ibragimov, oil and fat products made in Kazakhstan are in high demand in the European market.

Kazakhstan now ranks third in the European Union in terms of sunflower meal export volumes. The signed agreement will not only boost supplies, but also substantially expand the export potential of the entire sector, he said.

Ibragimov also highlighted the growing interest in Kazakhstani products from the Gulf states, especially in premium bottled sunflower oil. According to him, a number of oil factories are planning to launch new product refining and packing lines in 2026, enabling to create export-oriented brands and enter new market segments.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan secures record-breaking contracts at the Gulfood 2026 in Dubai.