Kazakhstan ranks 16th globally in Schengen visa applications

Kazakh residents filed 179,446 visa applications to Schengen countries this year, reflecting a 12.8% increase compared to 2023. These accounted for 1.54% of all applications submitted globally.

Within Central Asia, Kazakhstan led by a significant margin, while citizens of Uzbekistan submitted 58,700 applications, Kyrgyzstan - 28,000, Turkmenistan - 7,800, and Tajikistan - 4,000.

Germany received the most amount of requests for visa, at 25% of all submissions, or 45,094 applications. Italy and Spain followed with 15% and 13%, respectively. The Netherlands recorded the fewest applications from Kazakhstan, with only 20.

The overall Schengen visa rejection rate for applicants from Kazakhstan stood at 8.99% last year, one of the highest in recent years, with Croatia leading the highest rejection rate for Kazakh nationals at 81.57%.

Earlier, it was reported that the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament has reached a provisional agreement on the phased launch of the new Entry/Exit System (EES), which will digitize the registration of non-EU nationals entering and exiting the Schengen area.