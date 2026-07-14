Kazakhstan-Qatar partnership is becoming a model of modern middle power diplomacy, expert Domenico Palmieri says

In an interview, Domenico Palmieri, an expert at the Italian Institute for Asia and a specialist in international relations and Europe-Asia cooperation, discussed the growing importance of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations in today's geopolitical landscape, why Kazakhstan's multi-vector diplomacy is becoming an important factor in international stability, and which areas of cooperation could shape the next decade of bilateral engagement.

– President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has once again reaffirmed the high level of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Qatar. How do you assess the growing significance of relations between the two countries in the broader geopolitical context of Eurasia and the Middle East?

– Today, the Kazakhstan-Qatar partnership carries far greater significance than a conventional bilateral relationship. Above all, it is creating a strategic bridge between Central Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, establishing an important geopolitical corridor linking Eurasia and the Middle East. Equally important, both countries are using this partnership to strengthen their strategic autonomy while reducing their dependence on traditional global centers of power.

In addition, the partnership brings together Qatar's financial resources and extensive expertise in liquefied natural gas with Kazakhstan's vast mineral wealth and significant agricultural potential.

– During their meeting, President Tokayev and the Amir of Qatar discussed not only bilateral cooperation but also current international developments, including the situation in the Middle East. How important is dialogue between middle powers such as Kazakhstan and Qatar in addressing today's global challenges?

– The role of countries like Kazakhstan and Qatar has become exceptionally important. They serve as a stabilizing force amid intensifying competition among the world's major powers. Such countries are well-positioned to help reduce international polarization. Because they do not pursue imperial ambitions, they are widely regarded as neutral actors, making them particularly effective in conflict resolution and mediation efforts. Moreover, dialogue among middle powers helps bring together countries committed to strengthening international law and improving global governance institutions.

– Kazakhstan continues to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy, while simultaneously strengthening relations with the European Union, the United States, China, Türkiye, the Gulf states, and other partners. To what extent does this diplomatic strategy enhance the country's international standing?

– Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy under President Tokayev has significantly strengthened the country's position on the international stage.

First, by diversifying its foreign relations, Kazakhstan has avoided becoming overly dependent on any single neighbor or global center of power.

Second, its openness to cooperation with the European Union, the United States, China, Türkiye, and the Gulf states has helped attract a broad range of foreign investment, significantly enhancing the resilience of the national economy.

Finally, this balanced approach is steadily positioning Kazakhstan as one of Eurasia's key diplomatic and logistics hubs, making it a valuable partner for all major international players.

– President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has consistently emphasized dialogue, mediation, and multilateral cooperation as the cornerstones of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. To what extent do these priorities reflect today's international realities?

– This strategy is fully aligned with the challenges of today's international environment. President Tokayev's emphasis on multilateral cooperation is a direct response to the gradual erosion of the traditional international security architecture.

Kazakhstan has already demonstrated its ability to provide a neutral platform for negotiations on some of the world's most complex international issues. One of the clearest examples remains the Astana Process on Syria. This approach is fully consistent with the principles of the United Nations and helps preserve channels of dialogue even when the world's major powers suspend direct communication with one another.

– In recent years, Qatar has significantly strengthened its role as a diplomatic player, while Kazakhstan has consolidated its position as one of Central Asia's leading middle powers. Could closer cooperation between Astana and Doha contribute to greater stability in Eurasia and the Middle East?

– Absolutely. Qatar's extensive diplomatic ties across the Middle East and Kazakhstan's deep political connections throughout Eurasia complement one another, creating a broad network of cooperation that can help prevent conflicts.

Joint diplomatic initiatives could also play an important role in reducing tensions along key international transport and energy corridors.

In addition, Kazakhstan and Qatar are well-positioned to inject new momentum into international platforms such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), strengthening their practical role in promoting regional security.

– Kazakhstan and Qatar are actively investing in economic diversification, digital transformation, logistics, and international transport connectivity. Which areas of cooperation hold the greatest strategic potential over the next decade?

– The most promising area of cooperation is the development of the Middle Corridor.

Combining Qatar's logistics expertise with the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route could significantly improve the efficiency of freight transport between China and Europe.

Cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and food security also holds considerable promise. Kazakhstan has vast agricultural resources and is well-positioned to become a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products to the Gulf states.

Another area with strong potential is cooperation in the digital economy and financial technology. Collaboration between the Astana International Financial Centre and the Qatar Financial Centre could help advance the market for green bonds, digital banking, and other innovative financial instruments.

– President Tokayev has reaffirmed his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to visit Kazakhstan. How significant could such a visit be, and what practical outcomes could it produce?

– A state visit of this kind could elevate bilateral relations to an entirely new level. There is a strong possibility that the two countries will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. The visit could also pave the way for the implementation of multibillion-dollar joint projects between Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and the Qatar Investment Authority. Other tangible outcomes could include expanded direct air connectivity, further visa liberalization, and closer humanitarian and cultural exchanges.

– President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has personally contributed to the development of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations for many years, dating back to his tenure as foreign minister. How important is continuity in diplomatic leadership for building long-term strategic partnerships?

– Continuity in diplomatic leadership is of fundamental importance. President Tokayev's long-standing involvement in developing relations with Qatar has ensured institutional continuity and shielded bilateral ties from the impact of short-term political changes.

The personal relationships built between the two leaders over many years have enabled them to find solutions to even the most complex political and economic issues more quickly.

Moreover, this continuity sends an important signal to international investors by demonstrating the predictability of government policy and creating the conditions necessary for implementing long term infrastructure and energy projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's new Constitution marks start of systemic transformation, according to Thai expert.