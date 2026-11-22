The proposal, put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received support from representatives of Senegal and the United Arab Emirates, who emphasized the need for coordinated international action to address global water challenges.

Speaking at a briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, participants noted that advancing the initiative requires a shared commitment among countries, stronger international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and joint efforts to develop water infrastructure.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Senegal to the UN Mamadou Ndiaye said both bilateral and multilateral cooperation would help countries more effectively tackle issues related to water supply and sanitation.

“The work is progressing successfully, and we hope the process will be completed soon, contributing to international cooperation in water supply and sanitation. Both bilateral and multilateral engagement can play a key role in addressing water scarcity challenges,” Ndiaye said.

UAE Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Abushahab confirmed that the conference would provide an opportunity to discuss Kazakhstan’s proposal alongside other international initiatives.

He noted the UN Water Conference will offer a platform to discuss various initiatives, including the proposal to establish an international water organization.

President Tokayev first presented the idea at an international forum in Ashgabat last year. The proposed organization is intended to strengthen global water governance and better integrate water-related issues with energy, climate, and food security agendas.

The Abu Dhabi conference will focus on enhancing international cooperation, attracting investment, and identifying innovative solutions to ensure a secure and sustainable water future. Around 7,000 participants are expected to attend.

A dedicated interactive dialogue session will explore future areas of cooperation and is set to include discussions on Kazakhstan’s proposal for the International Water Organization.

Earlier, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Bishkek, President Tokayev reiterated that reliable access to water is essential for food security, energy security, social stability, and economic growth. He also stressed that global water governance remains fragmented, noting that while numerous UN bodies address water-related issues, there is still no universal intergovernmental organization with a comprehensive mandate in this field.