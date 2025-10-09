Kazakhstan proposes Russia create joint grain processing clusters

"While positive results are already being achieved, a much greater impact can be attained by focusing on the joint implementation of innovations. It is about creating agro-tech startups, widespread use of precision farming technologies, developing modern agro-logistics platforms, and establishing centers of excellence, including those utilizing artificial intelligence. Russia is the world's largest producer and supplier of grain. By this indicator, Kazakhstan is also part of the group of world leaders. Given our enormous potential in this area, we propose considering the project of creating joint clusters for deep grain processing. This will enable us to produce not only wheat and flour, but also high-value-added products. I am convinced that we must proceed from a strategic vision of transforming the agro-industrial complex into a high-tech industry, while preventing mutual competition in foreign markets. Overall, the synergy between the potential of Central Asian countries and Russia's economic capabilities can qualitatively enrich the content of our multifaceted cooperation," the President of Kazakhstan said.