Kazakhstan proposes global tech leader to establish regional hub

Noting the positive progress in cooperation, the Kazakh side thanked Honeywell for its sustained interest in the country and commitment to a long-term partnership. The company, a global leader in aerospace technologies, industrial automation, and the creation of new materials, has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1998 and has implemented over 500 projects.

Yerbolat Dossayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is undergoing a large-scale economic transformation aimed at creating a more diversified, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced economy. Therefore, the country is interested in further expanding the localization of Honeywell's production and technology transfer. He proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a regional hub in Kazakhstan that could serve the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region.

The Kazakh side outlined several areas where Kazakhstan sees potential for expanding Honeywell's presence. These include the wider use of the company's industrial safety and gas analysis systems at Kazakhstani enterprises for industrial monitoring, as well as launching projects in the industrial and energy sectors within the framework of achieving national emission reduction and energy storage goals.

The participants also discussed the company's proposal to integrate AI solutions into process control systems at the country's oil and gas facilities. Implementing AI agents will enhance production efficiency, safety, and reliability while optimizing processes and reducing costs.

It is noteworthy that the company's annual turnover is approximately $35 billion.

Honeywell maintains offices in Astana, Almaty, Atyrau, and Aksai. With an annual business volume of approximately $100 million, the company employs over 100 staff, including more than 60 Kazakh engineers.

Honeywell automation systems and UOP refining technologies are used at the country's largest enterprises, including KazMunayGas, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, KazTransOil, and KazMinerals. The company also provides cybersecurity and technological protection for critical infrastructure, industrial enterprises, and cultural sites of national significance.

