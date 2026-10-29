Kazakhstan proposes billions in new funding to support farmers

According to Saparov, Kazakhstan plans to combine public and private funding to give farmers greater access to long-term loans at preferential rates. The approach is expected to ensure more stable and timely financing, even when budget funds are limited.

As part of these efforts, Baiterek Holding has been tasked with continuing to attract funding from non-budgetary sources through interest subsidy mechanisms and directing it toward agricultural lending.

Saparov also noted that 270 billion tenge has been earmarked for long-term agricultural loans through Baiterek Holding this year, of which 64.2 billion tenge has already been allocated for livestock purchases.

To meet its agricultural development targets, the Government is seeking an additional 84 billion tenge in budget loans to support livestock farming through the Agrarian Credit Corporation.

Saparov also called for 35 billion tenge to be allocated in 2026 for investment projects through the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, along with another 50 billion tenge in budget loans through KazAgroFinance to boost domestic production of tractors and combine harvesters.

Meanwhile, members of the Qurultay have proposed providing KazAgroFinance with an additional 37.5 billion tenge, a move expected to help secure 200 billion tenge for preferential leasing of agricultural machinery in 2027.

The Minister further proposed allocating another 50 billion tenge in 2027 to finance livestock purchases on preferential terms through an authorized agent, as part of a program to replicate North Kazakhstan region's agricultural development experience.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to develop effective mechanisms for long-term agricultural financing.