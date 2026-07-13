Kazakhstan probes possible breach of educational platform affecting 4.2 million users

Earlier, cybersecurity experts from ThreatMon reported the alleged incident. According to them, a post appeared on a dark web forum claiming that the database of 4.2 million users of Daryn.online - one of Kazakhstan’s largest online education platforms - had been exposed.

🚨Alleged https://t.co/DkVkhO01QI Breach Exposes 4.2M Kazakh User Records



A darkweb forum post claims the exposure of 4.2 million user records from https://t.co/1ohMvvZWkS, a prominent educational platform in Kazakhstan. The listing, posted on an underground forum, alleges that… pic.twitter.com/WjrcSnfSpJ — ThreatMon (@MonThreat) July 13, 2026

The purported leak may contain personal data of students, teachers, and platform administrators, including: users’ first and last names; phone numbers and email addresses; Individual Identification Numbers (IINs); dates of birth and gender; user roles (student, teacher, administrator); academic performance data (grades, ratings, and the number of lessons conducted); last known IP addresses.

Experts warn that if the breach is confirmed, the exposure of millions of records, including those of minors and teachers, could pose serious privacy risks and increase the likelihood of phishing attacks and the misuse of stolen credentials to access other services.

As of publication, the reported leak had not been independently confirmed by either Daryn.online or cybersecurity specialists. The Ministry stated that the Information Security Committee is already examining the published information.

Earlier, Qazinform reported hackers hijack over 20,000 Instagram accounts through a Meta AI flaw.