Kazakhstan prioritizes national sports alongside Olympic sports

11 national sports, including assyk atu, audaryspak, baige, dastyrli zhamby atu, zhekpe-zhek, kokpar, qazaq kuresi, kusbegilik, tenge ilu and togyzkumalak are being actively developed in Kazakhstan as of now. Of which four were included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The V World Nomad Games, held in September 2024 in the Kazakh capital, became a historical milestone. The Games brought together 2,700 participants from 89 countries. Kazakhstan took the first place in the overall standings securing a total of 112 medals, including 43 gold ones.

Besides, rural sports games Akbidai, Qazaqstan Barysy republican tournament, Uly Dala Zhorygy marathon baige, ethnosports festivals and championships are held nationwide.

Recall that the Head of State decreed to award winners of the V World Nomad Games held in the Kazakh capital, their coaches, and people who made a contribution to the organization and holding of this sports event.