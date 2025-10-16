Kazakhstan presents over 350 books at Germany’s largest book fair

Contemporary books as well as rare editions of Kazakh classics are on display at one of the world’s largest exhibitions, the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2025. It kicked off on October 15 in Frankfurt on Mein.

The fair brings together over 30 publishing houses of Kazakhstan, including Mektep, Almatykitap, Atamura, Arman PV, Steppe&World Publishing, Evero, Kazformoms and AmalBooks.

The national pavilion featuring over 350 Kazakh editions and new books was opened with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry. It demonstrates present-day genres of Kazakh literature and publishing and works of new authors.

Heads of publishing companies from Canada, China, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Germany, and the UK were introduced to Kazakhstan’s exposition and discussed potential joint projects.

A presentation of the monograph on Abai’s Words of Wisdom: Perception across generations, translated into seven languages, stirred great interest among the visitors.

Recall that Kazakhstan is set to nominate Abai’s The Book of Words for inclusion in UNESCO's Memory of the World register.