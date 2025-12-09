Kazakhstan presents key infrastructure and technology projects in Abu Dhabi

The event aimed to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries, present Kazakhstan’s promising projects, and highlight the opportunities offered by Kazakhstan’s financial market and the AIFC financial ecosystem for foreign companies.

"Today, the UAE ranks among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. Total investment from the UAE into Kazakhstan has exceeded 4.3 billion US dollars. There are 462 UAE companies operating in Kazakhstan. Several significant projects with Masdar, Presight, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and others demonstrate the dynamic partnership," AIFC says.

Photo credit: AIFC

Discussions focused on promising investment areas and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, the AIFC's potential for integrating the capital markets of Central Asia and the Gulf region, as well as key trends in fintech, innovation, and digital assets.

"Both Kazakhstan and the UAE are "bridge countries." We connect regions, markets, and cultures. We create unique opportunities for businesses and investors. This year, UAE investments in Kazakhstan showed impressive growth. They exceeded 1 billion US dollars. This is more than four times higher than last year. This positive trend is not just about numbers. It is a marker of the high trust our Emirati partners have in Kazakhstan. It signals that our investment climate is becoming increasingly attractive for major capital," said Rauan Zhumabek, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

Photo credit: AIFC

The role of the AIFC in expanding opportunities for foreign companies in Kazakhstan was highlighted by AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov:

"We highly value Kazakhstan's strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates, which in recent years has been growing steadily in sectors such as energy, logistics, finance, technology, and others. The AIFC serves as a reliable platform for structuring international transactions, implementing large infrastructure projects, and integrating financial markets, from AIX joining the Tabadul digital hub to the first dirham-denominated bond issuances in Kazakhstan. Today, 49 companies from the UAE are operating successfully in our jurisdiction, carrying out projects in finance and insurance, information and communication technologies, trade, transport, industry, and more. I am confident that our economic cooperation will continue to expand, creating new opportunities for business and supporting sustainable development in both countries," he said.

Photo credit: AIFC

The event's business program was opened by IFC Economist in Middle East and Central Asia Hiba Haider Zaidi, who presented a macroeconomic outlook for Kazakhstan. The first panel session established a strategic dialogue between the two countries on investment by sovereign and institutional funds in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure sectors and projects, including energy, transport, aviation, logistics, water resources, mining, and others.

During the panel session, speakers emphasized Kazakhstan's role as a key "land bridge" between Europe and Asia, as well as a reliable long-term partner for sovereign and institutional investors in the region. It was noted that, thanks to its regulatory framework and legal regime, the AIFC provides investors with confidence in capital protection, as well as the infrastructure for launching large-scale interstate projects. The speakers emphasized that Kazakhstan's ongoing privatization program is creating new opportunities for global capital. The participation of partners such as Masdar and Presight demonstrates the demand for Kazakhstani projects on the international map. The joint venture Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions, registered at the AIFC by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas together with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, was highlighted as an example of an effective co-investment model. Furthermore, in November of this year, to strengthen support for the real sector of the Kazakh economy and attract investment, the Baiterek National Management Holding was transformed into an investment holding. Additional functions include support for infrastructure, export, and industrial projects. Experts also discussed new investor support tools in Kazakhstan and key investment projects implemented by the holding.

At the same time, speakers emphasized that further progress requires systemic investment in low-carbon solutions (including clean transport and aviation), as well as the modernization of logistics corridors. According to the speakers, such a transition is impossible without the active participation of the private sector, sovereign funds, and institutional investors, who can become key partners in implementing the country's new infrastructure and climate agenda. Successful investment projects implemented by UAE companies in Kazakhstan were also presented at the session.

This year, the AIFC became one of the global leaders in implementing IOSCO international standards for digital asset regulation. Out of more than 130 IOSCO member jurisdictions, only 20 were selected for review. The AIFC demonstrated the highest level of progress among participants, fully implementing all ten of IOSCO’s priority recommendations.

Photo credit: AIFC

"The AFSA's balanced approach – being supportive for innovation – this is the reason why AIFC is internationally recognised as a jurisdiction that successfully combines innovation with strong investors' protection," Liya Akzhanova, Chief Legal Officer of AFSA, said.

According to Steven McWhirter, Global Policy Lead of Binance, Kazakhstan and the UAE continue to demonstrate how clear regulation and strong institutions can create secure and globally connected digital-finance ecosystems. In this regard, AIFC Connect serves as a platform for advancing this dialogue across markets.

"Relations between the Abu Dhabi market and Kazakhstan are growing at a historic speed, and at ITS, we believe the quality and impact of that relation is going to open up new opportunities for everyone in the AIFC universe and generate positive impact for both Arab and Kazakh business communities. We, at ITS, welcome this opportunity to present the world-class work AIFC is doing to UAE market players, and we welcome those market players to come, work and invest in Kazakhstan," said Chingiz Kanapyanov, CEO of ITS. .

"AIFC Connect highlights the growing importance of cross-border capital market collaboration. Our participation in AIX through Tabadul reflects a shared ambition to create seamless access between regional and international markets. With stronger visibility, coordinated investor outreach, and deeper regulatory alignment, we believe the opportunities in Kazakhstan can gain the traction they deserve and deliver meaningful value to investors across both markets," Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, noted.

This year, Nasdaq Dubai and Astana International Exchange (AIX) announced the launch of a direct connection between their central depositories. The Eurasian Development Bank successfully placed its debut UAE dirham bond issue on the AIX, becoming the first issuer in Kazakhstan to offer bonds in this currency. Earlier, in 2024, AIX joined the Tabadul digital exchange hub.

According to the GFCI 38 rating, the AIFC is recognized as a leading financial centre in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region. Since 2018, the AIFC has attracted $19.3 billion in investment to the Kazakh economy. More than 4800 companies from over 90 countries, including the US, UK, China, Turkiye, Singapore, the UAE, and other countries, are registered at the AIFC.

Reference:

AIFC Connect is an exclusive meeting format where experts and participants within financial and industrial sectors come together to exchange views on the AIFC’s initiatives and the investment opportunities Kazakhstan offers for the business. AIFC Connect events were held in Singapore, London, Dubai, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Beijing.