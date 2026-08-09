Kazakhstan pockets two gold, two silver medals at Asian Triathlon Cup

Ramazan Aynegov claimed gold in the men’s race clocking 21:59, Gor Deperschmidt took home silver with 22:04 and Russia’s Ilya Zotov won bronze with 22:12

In the women’s race, Alua Nurmukhamet finished first clocking 25:26, Kaleria Schneider came second with 25:48 and Russia’s Alena Lopatina rounded out the top three with 25:50.

Notably, Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev bagged gold at WTT Youth Contender Spokane.