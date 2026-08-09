Kazakhstan pockets two gold, two silver medals at Asian Triathlon Cup
23:27, 9 August 2026
Kazakhstan’s junior triathlon team achieved an impressive result at the Asian Triathlon Cup Turkistan, securing four medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ramazan Aynegov claimed gold in the men’s race clocking 21:59, Gor Deperschmidt took home silver with 22:04 and Russia’s Ilya Zotov won bronze with 22:12
In the women’s race, Alua Nurmukhamet finished first clocking 25:26, Kaleria Schneider came second with 25:48 and Russia’s Alena Lopatina rounded out the top three with 25:50.
Notably, Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev bagged gold at WTT Youth Contender Spokane.