EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan pockets two gold, two silver medals at Asian Triathlon Cup

    23:27, 9 August 2026

    Kazakhstan’s junior triathlon team achieved an impressive result at the Asian Triathlon Cup Turkistan, securing four medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan pockets two gold, two silver medals at Asian Triathlon Cup in Turkistan
    Photo credit: NOC

    Ramazan Aynegov claimed gold in the men’s race clocking 21:59, Gor Deperschmidt took home silver with 22:04 and Russia’s Ilya Zotov won bronze with 22:12

    In the women’s race, Alua Nurmukhamet finished first clocking 25:26, Kaleria Schneider came second with 25:48 and Russia’s Alena Lopatina rounded out the top three with 25:50.

    Notably, Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev bagged gold at WTT Youth Contender Spokane.

    Sport Kazakhstan Triathlon
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All