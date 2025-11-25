Kazakhstan plans to open university branch in Turkmenistan

It was noted that cultural and humanitarian issues hold special place in the bilateral relations.

“The Kazakh public warmly welcomed the Days of Turkmen Culture held in Astana and unveiling the monument to Magtymguly Fragi, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great thinker of the Turkmen people. Another symbol of friendship and respect between the two nations was the opening of a monument to Abai in Ashgabat. We have highlighted comprehensive interaction in the field of culture, including the organization of festivals, tours, and other joint events. We have discussed promising prospects for the development of scientific-educational and youth ties. Kazakhstan proposed discussing the possibility of opening a branch of one of its universities in Turkmenistan,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the talks, the sides reaffirmed their common vision and similarity of the two countries’ positions on the regional and international agenda.

“We are ready to further collaborate with the Turkmen side to ensure stability, security and sustainable progress in the regional and global scales. Consultative meetings and interaction on the Caspian Sea problems are of great importance. Kazakhstan highly values the events held by Turkmenistan as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust initiated by Ashgabat,” stated the President.

Upon conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again expressed confidence that Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit would greatly contribute to strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership.