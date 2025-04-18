Kazakhstan passes 2025/30 vision for law and order

Through the 2025/30 vision for law and order, Kazakhstan strives to raise the level of legal awareness and legal culture of its citizens. Built on an analysis of the existing conditions in legal culture, the vision is set to promote law and order in the society, taking into account the international experience.

The document provides for active citizen engagement in maintaining law and order, forming a negative attitude to corruption and shadow practices.

The vision comes as Kazakhstan is actively implementing reforms in its quest for law and order, which is key to the country’s idea of a Hearing State.

Kazakhstan also eyes cooperation with neighboring countries in combating transnational crime and information sharing as well as raising its investment attractiveness.