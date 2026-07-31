Kazakhstan, Pakistan deepen cooperation in digital technologies

During the talks on July 30, the parties positively assessed the recent progress and noted the steady advancement of Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation in information technology and telecommunications.

Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the State Visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Islamabad on 3-4 February this year, including the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The opening of the first Kazakhstan-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Center at GIFT University in Gujranwala on 6 July was highlighted as one of the practical outcomes of bilateral cooperation. The parties also discussed prospects for further collaboration between Astana Hub and the Ignite National Technology Fund, as well as the expansion of direct ties between the two countries' IT companies and startups.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and developing direct contacts between the relevant government authorities, development institutions and technology companies of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue their joint efforts aimed at implementing the agreements reached and launching mutually beneficial projects in digital technologies.

As previously written, Pakistan offered Kazakhstan seaport access for cargo transit.