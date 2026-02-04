Kazakhstan, Pakistan bolster cooperation in industry, agriculture, and investment

Furthermore, both sides agreed to explore the prospects of resuming direct air links, a move considered vital for boosting business ties and tourism.

"In the agricultural sector, we have signed important agreements facilitating the expansion of trade ties and the establishment of joint production facilities. Our countries possess significant industrial potential. I have invited Pakistani companies to establish production facilities in Kazakhstan. Presently, the areas of greatest interest are agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, and the production of construction materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.

The President also announced that an agreement has been reached to expand mutually beneficial partnerships in the defense industry.

"In recent years, cooperation between our security agencies and law enforcement structures has been developing dynamically. In the course of the talks, we emphasized the strategic importance of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, especially for economic growth, reaffirming our readiness for joint efforts in this area. Pakistan is one of the global leaders in Islamic finance. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has created all necessary conditions for the development of halal finance in the Eurasian space, which Pakistani financial institutions can successfully utilize. We also addressed strengthening investment cooperation. Today, Samruk-Kazyna and the Fauji Foundation established a Joint Investment Platform designed to develop specific projects. Kazakhstan is ready to offer Pakistani investors the most favorable conditions," the Head of State said.

