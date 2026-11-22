The launch of full consular operations will make essential services more accessible to Kazakh citizens residing in Texas and other states within the consular district. Individuals can now obtain official documents, receive legal assistance, and access a broad range of consular support directly in Houston, reducing the need for long-distance travel.

Beyond serving citizens, the new diplomatic mission is expected to further strengthen Kazakhstan-U.S. relations by promoting cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, and humanitarian initiatives.

The Consulate General will continue working to safeguard the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens, engage with the local Kazakh community, and advance bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.