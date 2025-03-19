Kazakhstan opens 112 family support centers

She stressed most commonly neglected children or children who witness domestic abuse are victims of abuse break the law.

The ombudsman added mobile groups were set up to detect families in trouble or in difficult circumstances or families where abuse takes place. For example, 45,000 such families have been detected since last June. Besides, 112 family support centers were opened countrywide, and 109 more will open soon, since they play an important role in family support efforts.

Zakiyeva noted violence awareness training at schools was launched in September. It includes 130 themes. To note, the Adal Aazamat program was introduced at schools also since the beginning of the new school year. It is purposed to bring up a worthy citizen.