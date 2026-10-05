Kazakhstan, OPEC+ partners agree to maintain November oil output

The meeting brought together Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman to review global oil market conditions and the outlook.

The seven participating countries agreed to maintain their September 2026 required production levels for November 2026, in line with the production adjustments outlined in the agreement.

The countries also reiterated their collective commitment to achieving full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, which underpins coordination among OPEC+ members to support oil market stability.

The seven countries will continue holding monthly meetings to assess developments in global oil markets and review market conditions.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 1, 2026.

Earlier, the IEA said around 325 million barrels of oil had been released from strategic reserves.