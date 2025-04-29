Kazakhstan, Oman set to boost trade relations in agricultural and industrial sectors

The delegation included Askar Kanybekov, Deputy Akim of Mangistau region. In the course of the trip, the Kazakh delegation met with the Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman.

"Joint projects in the fields of agriculture, wool processing, and tourism were discussed, and the sides also considered ways to strengthen investment partnerships. They also exchanged views on expanding trade and economic cooperation," according to the press service of the Mangistau region administration.

Additionally, members of the delegation visited leading companies in Oman and learned about their operational experience. Moreover, during the meeting, representatives of Mangistau region presented a number of promising projects to Omani investors.

In October 2024, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Oman, Aidarbek Tumatov, met with the Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawas. The parties discussed promising areas in trade and economics and joint actions to increase trade turnover between the countries. The Omani side expressed interest in Kazakhstan's agricultural and industrial products and confirmed its readiness to host delegations of Kazakh entrepreneurs in Muscat to explore the local market's needs.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Stefano Manfredi, General Director of the Spanish company TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan.