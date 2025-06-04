Kazakhstan, OECD sign agreement to support economic reforms

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, the agreement cements the partnership to provide expert support and increase the efficiency of economic reforms. The Eurasia Competitiveness Program is set to serve as a catalyst to implement OECD standards, improve the legal and institutional environment as well as enhance the competitiveness of the region.

Andreas Schaal, Director for OECD Global Relations and Co-operation, expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its considerable contribution to the program.

We commend Kazakhstan’s commitment to promoting the world’s best practices and creating a sustainable economic environment in the Eurasian region, he said.

During the panel session "Building Economic Resilience" at the AIF 2025, OECD experts highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in carrying our reforms in public administration, digitalization and innovative technologies.

Earlier, Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in an interview with Kazinform News Agency, shared insights into the deepening OECD–Kazakhstan cooperation, highlighted progress in investment and governance reforms, and discussed opportunities for closer regional engagement — including the potential opening of a regional OECD office in Astana.