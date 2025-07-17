Kazakhstan not to ratify treaty with Canada on mutual legal assistance

According to paragraph 3 of the Article 18 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of May 30, 2005, “On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the manner prescribed by the laws, is entrusted with notifying Canada of Kazakhstan’s intention not to join the Treaty between Canada and the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters signed in Ottawa on June 25, 2003, the decree reads.

The decree enters into force from the date of its signing.