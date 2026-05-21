Kazakhstan-Norway mutual trade hits USD 170 mln

He emphasized the Kazakhstan–Norway Business Council is held for the first time in Kazakhstan.

The Business Council was established in December 2024 under an agreement concluded between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber and Norway’s Eastern Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The first meeting took place in Oslo in 2025.

For the first time in bilateral history, a specialized institutional platform now unites business circles of both nations.

Mutual trade between the two nations reached 170 million US dollars in 2025.

He highlighted more Norwegian companies are exploring Kazakhstan as a promising market, including Wilhelmsen, Wellpartner, Gexcon, Optimar, and seafood producers.

Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Norway is promoting investment projects in mining, manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy.

Participation from Kazakh companies has grown significantly: fewer than 10 attended the first council meeting, while many more joined the second, reflecting rising interest in cooperation with Norwegian partners.

Beyond economics, Kazakhstan and Norway share historical, sporting, and humanitarian ties.

Earlier it was reported, Kazakhstan-Norway trade turnover surges 37%.