Kazakhstan names top young professionals at WorldSkills 2025

A core objective of the Year of Trade Jobs, announced by the Head of State, is to enhance the prestige of vocational specialties and boost interest among young people.

The Ministry of Enlightenment is currently undertaking comprehensive efforts to achieve this, and the WorldSkills Kazakhstan National Competition has proven to be an effective tool in this area.

Over 800 college students from all regions participated in this year's championship.

“WorldSkills Kazakhstan is the main indicator of the quality of vocational education in our country and a key platform for the development of skills and competencies. This year, the competition program included 45 skills categories, and we witnessed real progress in students' vocational training level. The number of participants has grown by 1.5 times. The championship showcased the genuine skill, diligence, and professional courage of the young specialists. This competition provides them with both encouragement and confidence,” said Shynar Akparova, Deputy Minister of Enlightenment.

This year, the championship awarded 53 gold, 55 silver, and 59 bronze medals, along with 213 medals "For Special Distinction."

In the team ranking, Almaty city took first place with 60 points. The Pavlodar and Akmola regions shared the second place with 56 points each, while the Turkistan and Karaganda regions placed third with 55 points each.

A standout feature of the 2025 competition was the introduction of 15 new skills, reflecting the needs of the present-day labor market and emerging technological trends.

Winners of the 10th National Competition will join Kazakhstan’s team to compete at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 International Competition in China.

As Qazinform reported last year, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2025 the Year of Trade Jobs.