Kazakhstan names teams for 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand

The Kazakhstani women’s team, which are the reigning silver medalists of the World Chess Olympiad, will return to defend their title. The squad includes three players who helped Kazakhstan win the medal in 2024: world No. 5 Bibisara Assaubayeva, Alua Nurman and Meruert Kamalidenova.

They will be joined by two debutants, Elnaz Kaliahmet and Zarina Nurgalieva. Pavel Kotsur has been appointed captain of the women’s team.

In the open section, Daniyal Sapenov will make his World Chess Olympiad debut. He will compete alongside more experienced teammates Denis Makhnev, Zhandos Agmanov, Sauat Nurgaliyev and Aldiyar Ansat.

The 2026 World Chess Olympiad will be the 46th edition of the event. It will take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 16 through 27.

Around 400 teams are expected to compete across the open and women’s sections. Players will compete over 11 rounds under the Swiss-system format.

In addition to team medals, individual medals will also be awarded for performances on each board. The World Chess Olympiad traditionally brings together the strongest chess players from around the world.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh team wins bronze at the FIDE World University Chess Championship.