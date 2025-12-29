Kazakhstan names strongest athletes for 2026 Paralympic qualifiers

The women’s program featured 2.5 km and 5 km races, while the men competed over 5 km and 10 km using the classical technique.

“The competitions were held at a high level, and the athletes who delivered the strongest performances will be selected for the national team. A number of important international events lie ahead. In particular, World Cup stages in para biathlon will take place in Notschrei, Germany, from January 8 to 11, followed by World Cup stages in para cross-country skiing in Finsterau, Germany, from January 14 to 18. In addition, World Cup stages in para biathlon will be held in Jakuszyce, Poland, from January 22 to 25, and World Cup stages in para cross-country skiing from January 28 to February 1. These competitions are qualifying events that offer the opportunity to earn berths for the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. As part of preparations for the international starts, national team athletes completed a full training program with the support of the Sport Qory Fund. I am confident that our athletes will represent the country with dignity and achieve strong results at these competitions,” said Vasily Kolomyjets, head coach of Kazakhstan’s national para cross-country skiing and biathlon team.

It is worth noting that para athletes from North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Akmola regions took part in the Kazakhstan Cup in para cross-country skiing.

The Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held in Milan from March 6 till 15, 2026. Kazakhstan is expected to be represented by at least nine athletes competing in para cross-country skiing and para biathlon.

