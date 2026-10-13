Kazakhstan names squad for World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Kazakhstan will be represented by six gymnasts at the championships, including Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Dmitriy Patanin, Ilyas Azizov, Nurtan Idrissov, and Roman Khegai.

The upcoming World Championships in Rotterdam will kick off the qualification process for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, with the first team quota places up for grabs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had finished eighth in the overall medal standings at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Japan, securing 84 medals.