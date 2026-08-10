Kazakhstan names new commander of Air Defense Forces
15:57, 10 August 2026
Under the presidential decree, Adil Subebayev has been name Commander of the Air Defense Forces within the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree relieving Kairat Dautov of his position as Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had appointed new commanders of the Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command.