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    Kazakhstan names new commander of Air Defense Forces

    15:57, 10 August 2026

    Under the presidential decree, Adil Subebayev has been name Commander of the Air Defense Forces within the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan names new commander of Air Defense Forces
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree relieving Kairat Dautov of his position as Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had appointed new commanders of the Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command. 

    Army Armed Forces Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Appointments
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