Kazakhstan names judo squad for 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

The men's team comprises Yeldos Smetov (-60 kg), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66 kg), Bakhitzhan Abdurakhmanov (-73 kg), Almat Adilet (-81 kg), Aidar Arapov (-90 kg), Marat Baikamurov (-100 kg), and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100 kg).

The women's squad includes Abiba Abuzhakynova (-48 kg), Meruyert Sarsenova (-52 kg), Dana Abdirova (-57 kg), Esmigul Kuyulova (-63 kg), Azhar Askhat (-70 kg), Ekaterina Tokareva (-78 kg), and Aida Toishibekova (+78 kg).

The judo competition at the Asian Games will take place from September 29 through October 2.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana had officially been confirmed as the host city for the Figure Skating Four Continents Championships in 2027.