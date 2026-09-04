Kazakhstan names Almaty region governor

Arinov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Academy of Laboe and Social Relations, Civil Aviation Academy.

In 2006 and 2022, he served in various officer and senior positions in the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he was appointed as the deputy head of the State Security Service and head of the Security Service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Chingis Arinov was appointed to the post of the Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan in February, 2024.

Earlier, by a presidential decree, Murat Kaiyrbek was appointed the Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Qurultay.