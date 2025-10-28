Kazakhstan must develop hybrid power plants — Prime Minister

He noted that energy consumption will keep increasing every year, as electricity is vital for the launch of new industrial facilities, data centers, and the advancement of digital technologies and infrastructure.

“To meet these growing needs, the energy sector must stay ahead of demand. That’s why we have launched the active development of nuclear energy. It is crucial to complete all planned energy projects on time and to adopt new technological solutions, including energy storage systems and hybrid power plants,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He also stressed that digitalization plays a key role in enhancing energy efficiency and ensuring the reliability of the power system.

“Digital transformation must proceed strictly within the established timeframe, with well-coordinated efforts among all government bodies and organizations involved. Our ultimate goal is to achieve tangible, lasting improvements in both the energy sector and the national economy,” Bektenov added.

In this regard, several instructions were issued:

The Ministry of Energy has been tasked with commissioning 250 MW of new capacity by the end of this year and 2.5 GW in 2026, while ensuring continuous oversight of power plant operations throughout the winter season.

The Ministries of Energy and Finance have been instructed to establish and implement a Unified State Management System for the Fuel and Energy Complex by the end of the year. The system will ensure the reliable operation of energy facilities through real-time monitoring.

Samruk-Energy JSC is required to complete all preparatory work and begin construction of combined heat and power plants in Semey and Oskemen by March 2026, ensuring full compliance with modern environmental standards.

KEGOC JSC has been instructed to expedite work on connecting the western power zone to the Unified National Power System — a project that will link the country’s energy grid into a single network, strengthening its energy independence and security.

By the end of 2026, the Ministries of Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance must launch an Industry Cybersecurity Center and ensure the operation of an infocommunication infrastructure operator for the fuel and energy sector. The new center will play a key role in protecting energy facilities from cyber threats.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has established an Acceleration Group for the integration of artificial intelligence into the fuel and energy sector, which consists of representatives from the industry’s leading companies.