Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes

Kazakhstan eyes legal regulations changing the way military cargo aircraft can be used through the ICAO standards and recommended practices.

The Defense Ministry said that the draft regulations seek to lift the related restrictions and charge state aircraft navigational fees without compromising military readiness.

The Ministry currently estimates that the Kazakh Air Force pays around 7 billion tenge of state budget funds annually to operate and sustain 15 military cargo planes.

The legislative proposals push to enhance operational capabilities of military cargo aircrafts, assist businesses in logistics, ease the burden on the budget and obtain additional funds to cover maintenance and aviation development costs.

It’s also expected to use military cargo aircraft in the interests of other government agencies, including that of foreign countries, said the Ministry.

The consultation document is to be sent to the Justice Ministry this May for a preliminary conclusion. Following public hearings in July 2026, the draft legislation will be submitted to the Majilis in December next year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's Air Force had received a new military aircraft from Spain.