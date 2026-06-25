Kazakhstan may import fuel from China

She said this decision is under review within the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The Vice Minister noted that, amid the current situation, the decision is being taken to reduce import customs duties for stimulating fuel imports from third countries. She stressed the main focus is on imports from China.

She added the measure aims at ensuring a stable fuel supply for the internal market and preventing shortages of petroleum products.

Besides, Kazakhstan maintains restrictions on fuel exports that are extended every six months.

Earlier, PM Bektenov ordered tighter border controls to prevent illegal fuel exports.