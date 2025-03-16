Kazakhstan may host 2026 Asian Rowing Championship

From March 13 to 16, the World Congress of the International Rowing Federation (FISA) took place in the Olympic capital, where preliminary agreements were made to host the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan next year. Kazakhstan was represented in Lausanne by Denis Zharmenov, Chair of the Rowing and Sailing Association of Turkistan region and the city of Shymkent.

Photo credit: Denis Zharmenov's personal archive

According to Zharmenov, he attended the congress at the invitation of FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland, with whom Kazakhstan has developed strong and trust-based relations. National federation leaders from 62 countries also participated in the event.

“During my speech, I presented the new Olympic-standard rowing channel in Turkistan. Following discussions with FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland and Asian Rowing Federation President Chen Chunxin, we reached a preliminary agreement to host the 2026 Asian Rowing Championship in Kazakhstan,” said Denis Zharmenov.

Photo credit: Denis Zharmenov's personal archive

If the agreement is finalized, Kazakhstan will host this prestigious event for the first time in the history of rowing, with more than 300 athletes from around 20 countries expected to compete.

Jean-Christophe Rolland emphasized that the FISA supports global initiatives to develop sport, including in Asia. He also expressed his excitement for upcoming international competitions in Turkistan, starting at the continental level and eventually expanding to the global stage.

Photo credit: Denis Zharmenov's personal archive

Zharmenov believes that rowing is an elite sport, and hosting continental and international competitions will not only enhance Kazakhstan's reputation on the global sports stage but also provide a significant boost to the development of rowing in the country.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is developing a Canoe Sprint venue to boost paddle sports nationwide. The venue, situated in the center of Turkistan, is designed to meet international standards and will feature boat houses, judging towers, and spectator areas.