Kazakhstan marks 112th birth anniversary of outstanding statesman Dinmukhamed Kunayev

A ceremony of laying flowers to the monument of Dinmukhamed Kunayev was held today in Almaty today.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

Those attending the ceremony were the representatives of Almaty maslikhat, municipal culture department, President of the International Kunayev Fund Eldar Kunayev, Director of the Auezov Museum Diyar Kunayev, public activists, university students, as well as city residents and guests.

“Today marks the 114th anniversary of the birth of Dinmukhamed Kunayev. He is a historical figure who made an invaluable contribution to the formation and development of our country. His outstanding work and statesmanlike vision hold a special place in the history of Kazakhstan,” Eldar Kunayev said.

As part of the event, all official documents related to the life and work of Dinmukhamed Kunayev were handed over to the Kunayev Museum by the Academy of Sciences. This valuable heritage will provide for a deeper study of his political, scientific, and social activities.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

Dinmukhamed Kunayev is one of the important figures in the history of Kazakhstan. His well-weighed approach to governance, modesty, and sense of justice serve as an example for the current generation.

Earlier, Qazinform released archival photos depicting meetings of the first President of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, with Dinmukhammed Kunayev and renowned Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpayev.