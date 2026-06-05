Kazakhstan lowers 2026 inflation outlook

The announcement was made at a press briefing on the factors behind the base rate decision.

"Inflation in 2026 is expected to be within 9-11%, previously 9.5-11.5%. The adjustment reflects positive actual inflation trends, a slowdown in consumer lending, and a stronger exchange rate," the governor explained.

At the same time, the inflation forecast for 2027 was left unchanged, remaining in the corridor of 5.5-7.5%.

The National Bank expects inflation to continue slowing thanks to tight monetary policy, fiscal discipline, stabilization of consumer demand, and predictable tariff policy.

"Against the backdrop of a normalizing external inflation environment and measures taken by the Government and the National Bank, we expect inflation to settle near our 5% target in 2028," Suleimenov added.

Earlier today, the National Bank reduced its base rate from 18% to 17% as inflation slowed, while reaffirming its commitment to a moderately tight monetary policy.

Qazinform News Agency reported on Thursday that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the National Bank with curbing inflation and ensuring financial stability.